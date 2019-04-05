Sussex ‘Learn to Play’ event gave hundreds the chance to get musical

Hundreds of residents have taken the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument at a UK-wide charity event.

Organised by charity Music for All, the ‘Learn to Play’ event attracted people of all ages to take advantage of free music lessons on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 at various locations around Sussex.

Many organisations and churches around Sussex hosted the annual event, including St George’s Church in Chichester and Mikes Music Workshop in Bognor Regis.

All of the venues involved partnered with leading musical brands such as Fender, Yamaha, Casio, Korg and Orange Amps to enable participants to try a real variety of musical instruments.

Emily Alexander from participating organisation West Sussex Music said: “Horsham Music Centre opened its doors to visitors for a Learn to Play Day, providing new musical experiences to children with percussion workshops and taster lessons on orchestral instruments.

“Visitors were also treated to solo performances from our most advanced musicians, as well as informal presentations from West Sussex Music’s County ensembles. An excellent event for all to get involved in.”

The purpose of the annual Learn to Play Day weekend is to give everyone the opportunity to pick up and play a musical instrument.

Some attendees had never played before and others had not played since childhood, so they rediscovered the joys of playing.

Since the event started eight years ago, the Learn to Play Day initiative has now offered almost 100,000 free lessons, with a record of more than 10,000 lessons being held at this year’s event alone.

Paul McManus, CEO of Music for All, said: “I think the reason this initiative is so successful across the UK is because, no matter our age, background, or lifestyle, music is the one thing that brings everyone together.

“There are so many scenarios that we see over the Learn to Play Day weekend: parents recalling their own schooldays and introducing their children to the joys of playing; teenagers who want to start a band; newly retired adults coming to us saying they always wanted to learn an instrument, but never had the time; even old rockers now working in the corporate world wanting to return to ‘good old days’ at the weekend by picking up the guitar.

“No matter what, everyone has a story when it comes to music and our goal is to simply ignite, or re-ignite, that passion and joy that playing an instrument brings.”

For further information on Music for All, visit www.musicforall.org.uk.