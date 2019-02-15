Surprise send-off for Littlehampton couple on a giant billboard

A Littlehampton couple off to pastures new have been given the biggest send-off they could ever have imagined.

Tan and Michael Shepherd have been featured on a billboard poster in Wick, so everyone who knows them has a chance to say goodbye.

The billboard poster in Wick Street

It was their son Roy Shepherd who had the idea and he arranged the poster.

Tan and Michael have lived in Littlehampton for a combined total of 114 years and are moving to Newcastle for family reasons.

Roy said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind really. It’s also somewhat of an adventure for them as they’ve spent their entire lives in the area. They wanted to go quietly!”

Michael was actually born in the living room of the house the couple currently live in, along Stanley Road, Littlehampton.

Roy added: “It’s a huge deal for them to up sticks at their age, especially my mother, who is well connected with the local community as well as having family in the area, including ourselves.”

The billboard will be in Wick Street for a fortnight and there are more surprises to come on Saturday.

