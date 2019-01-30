Stunning award-winning images of oak trees at exhibition launching in Sussex

Celebrating Our Oaks, a special category of the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, was developed in partnership with Action Oak – a major conservation campaign whose aim is to protect the UK’s 121 million oak trees from threats including pests and diseases.

1. Celebrating Our Oaks exhibition 'Oak Sunrise' Criccieth, Gwynedd, Wales, Alan Price

2. Celebrating Our Oaks exhibtion 'Acorns' Syon Park Gardens, London, Simon Hadleigh-Sparks

Oak Tree at Charlwood Norman Church Charlwood, Surrey John Glover

4. Celebrating Our Oaks exhibition 'Great Windsor Oak' Windsor Great Park, Windsor Marion Sidebottom

