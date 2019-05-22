Students from Felpham Community College present cheques to three chosen charities

Felpham students and staff have been busy fundraising in a bid to present impressive cheques to three chosen charities.

A popular event in the school diary, the timetabled week of charity activities has been running for more than 35 years at Felpham Community College.

Josh Munns from Macmillan cancer Support received the cheque

Each year students from every class vote for three charities to support and then carry out their ‘Charity Week’, hosting a whole week of activities to raise as much as they can.

Last November students voted to support The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The activities which took place this year included the very popular ‘Felpham’s Got Talent’, a sponsored swim, wet sponges thrown at staff, a sponsored dog walk and numerous edible goodies for sale including popcorn and candy floss.

The final event which rounds up the week wasthe cheque presentation ceremony held on Wednesday, May 15, where representatives of each chosen charity were presented with a cheque of £1,980 each.

Elloitt Nash received a cheque on behalf of Great Ormond Street Childrens Hospital

Students presented the cheques proudly as they discovered that they smashed last year’s fundraising total of £5,035 by raising an impressive £5,940 to split between this year’s charities.

Head teacher of Felpham Community College, Mark Anstiss, said: “We run numerous charity events throughout the school year including non-uniform days and collections for various global, national and local charities.

“Charity week at Felpham is a big tradition in the school diary and the presentation ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate what we have achieved and to hear from the charities what the money we have raised will support.

“Thank you to all our students, parents and staff for their support with this year’s successful fundraiser, just one of the charity events we co-ordinate every academic year.”

Co-founder and chairman of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust received a cheque

For further information of the school’s charity events visit http://www.felpham.com.