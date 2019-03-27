Strictly Come Dancing star to visit Chichester for book signing

British ballroom dancer, singer and television presenter Anton Du Beke will be signing copies of his book, One Enchanted Evening, in Chichester tomorrow (Thursday).

Best known as a professional dancer on the BBC One celebrity dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing, Mr Du Beke has invited 'readers of Chichester' to Waterstone's in West Street at 5pm.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Readers of Chichester - come to @Waterstones this Thursday, 5pm, and I shall be among you! #AntonDuBook #OneEnchantedEvening."

On its website, Waterstone's wrote: "Anton Du Beke's suave evocation of the golden age of dance, One Enchanted Evening, is just the kind of deliciously seductive romance you'd expect from one of the most beloved stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

"Meet him and have your copy signed when he visits Waterstones."