Storrington store announces sudden ‘closure’

Signs have gone up outside a village store announcing the closure of long-standing retailer.

Residents in Storrington have been left in a state of shock after waking up to find Bunce’s Home Hardware has shut up shop.

A sign went up outside the store today

A sign has gone up outside the store in West Street stating ‘the branch has now closed’ with the customers being advised to travel to Steyning to find their next nearest store.

The sign reads: “This branch is now closed. Your nearest Bunce’s branch is 54 High Street Steyning. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

On social media many residents expressed their shock and disappointment over the loss of the retailer.

Bunce’s owns several stores across Sussex including shops in Littlehampton, Lewes and Horsham.

The sign reads: 'This branch is now closed'

A spokesman for the Horsham branch, in Queens Street, confirmed it was still open today (January 21) and it was business as usual.

Bunce’s has been approached for comment.