Storrington concern over ‘axeman’

Rumours of an axeman in Storrington have caused confusion and concern.

Alarmed residents told the County Times that they had heard about an axe-wielding man in the village on Saturday, June 22.

But police said they had no record of an incident.

According to villagers, the drama happened shortly before 6pm on the Hormare Estate, with a man chasing a screaming woman before being captured by police.

Residents took to Facebook to share their concern, with one saying a cricket match had been stopped due to the incident.

Another said that three police cars attended.

The air ambulance was also spotted landing near the leisure centre at around the same time.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The air ambulance was assisting us at a call to a private address in Storrington made shortly before 6pm on Saturday (22 June).

“We don’t comment on the detail of calls to private addresses.”