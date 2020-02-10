Storm Ciara: Balcony collapses at Shoreham house

Part of a balcony collapsed at a Shoreham house, prompting an emergency response.
Fire crews were called to the house at Beach Green, Shoreham, at 2.10pm yesterday (February 9), as Storm Ciara battered the south coast.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a dangerous structure at a property on Beach Green in Shoreham at 2.10pm on Sunday, February 10.
“Crews from Lancing, Worthing and Hove attended and found part of a glass balcony had fallen onto the pathway below.
"Firefighters made the area safe, and left the scene at around 2.40pm.”