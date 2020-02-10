Storm Ciara: Balcony collapses at Shoreham house

Part of a balcony collapsed at a Shoreham house, prompting an emergency response.

Fire crews were called to the house at Beach Green, Shoreham, at 2.10pm yesterday (February 9), as Storm Ciara battered the south coast.

Fire crews at the scene in Shoreham

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a dangerous structure at a property on Beach Green in Shoreham at 2.10pm on Sunday, February 10.

“Crews from Lancing, Worthing and Hove attended and found part of a glass balcony had fallen onto the pathway below.

"Firefighters made the area safe, and left the scene at around 2.40pm.”