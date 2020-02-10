Storm Ciara: A24 at Horsham closed

The A24 at Horsham, is closed following Storm Ciara.

Police were called to the A24 at Southwater shortly after 8pm on Sunday (February 9), to reports of flooding.

The southbound carriageway was closed to allow Highways to arrange for the water to be cleared,Sussex Police said. The road remains closed this morning.

Horsham Police tweeted last night to say that Worthing Road had also been closed between The Boars Head pub and Horsham Park and Ride due to dangerous trees and flooding. The carriageway remains closed this morning.

Traffic reports say there is also a broken down vehicle that is blocking the road, which is affecting traffic approaching the roundabout on the northbound side.

An eyewitness said traffic in the area was at a complete standstill this morning due to the road closures.

The A24 Worthing Road remains closed

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route in and out of the town.

