Letter by: C. Morris, Tennyson Close, Horsham

Can I please make an urgent appeal:

Everyone should keep at least three metres / nine feet space around them when in public spaces. If we don’t do this our NHS is going to be overwhelmed and even more people are going to die from the effects of coronavirus.

I’m appalled and scared by the number of people who continue ignore this simple instruction/guidance, putting themselves and others at risk.