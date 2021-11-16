A fire broke out at a property in Steyning last night (Monday, November 15).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said they were made aware of the fire at 8.49pm and four crews attended the blaze in Coombe Road.

At 9.43pm a WSFRS spokesperson said, “All persons are accounted for, but members of the public are asked to avoid the area where possible at the present time.”

The spokesperson later said engineers from UK Power Networks were on the scene and were isolating power to allow emergency service staff to work safely.

Neighbouring properties were also impacted due to the power cut, according to the spokesperson.

A WSFRS spokesperson added, “The South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police were also in attendance at this incident, and the road was temporarily closed to allow emergency service staff to work safely.

“Firefighters remained in attendance at the scene overnight to ensure there were no further hotspots.”

1. Four fire crews were called to the blaze at a house in Coombe Road, Steyning Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Four fire crews were called to the blaze at a house in Coombe Road, Steyning Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Four fire crews were called to the blaze at a house in Coombe Road, Steyning Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Four fire crews were called to the blaze at a house in Coombe Road, Steyning Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales