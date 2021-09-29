Upon arrival, at around 8.10pm, crews from Midhurst and Petworth found a fire on the ground floor of a domestic property on Common View.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel before ventilating the remainder on the property of smoke.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “They remained on scene ventilating the property and damping down remaining hotspots.

“The fire is believed to have begun as a result of a lightning strike, and crews worked with engineers from the electricity board to support residents affected."

Neighbouring properties were checked for signs of fire or lightning strikes and advice was given to occupiers. Smoke alarms were installed at two homes.

Crews will return to the area today (Wednesday) to carry out doorstep checks of properties for 'working smoke alarms' and 'provide reassurance to residents'.

