St Barnabas House delighted as patron the Bishop of Horsham visits hospice

St Barnabas House was delighted to welcome longstanding patron, the Bishop of Horsham Mark Sowerby, to the hospice on Friday January 11.

Patients, families, staff and volunteers gathered together in the hospice’s chapel where Bishop Mark led a 45 minute service to a packed crowd.

READ MORE: Sussex Race for Life dates announced with entry open to men for first time

Afterwards, he took time to talk with patients and nurses in the Day Hospice, before setting off to visit local children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

When asked how he had found his visit, Bishop Mark said: “As ever, it’s very relaxed and very friendly here at St Barnabas.

“Hospices are never what everybody thinks they are going to be like. They think they are going to be gloomy or depressing places but they are not at all. There is a sense of liveliness and appreciation of life.”

A valued patron of the Worthing hospice for ten years, Bishop Mark has been a passionate supporter of the hospice movement since 1987.

Recycling competition encourages Sussex schools to donate clothes and shoes