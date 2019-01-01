Southwater fire: salvage work after garage blaze

Firefighters are now carrying out salvage work at the scene of a garage fire in Southwater.

Five crews and an aerial ladder platform were called to Bamborough Close at 1.35pm today to tackle a garage fire.

The blaze spread to a neighbouring property's roof space and garage but is now out, with crews stood down just after 3pm, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters are still at the site making the scene safe and carrying out salvage work, he added.

There has not yet been any comment on how the fire started.