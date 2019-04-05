Slinfold property ‘damaged beyond repair’ in arson attack

Police have launched an investigation after arsonists targeted a property in Slinfold.

Emergency services spent more than nine hours battling a blaze which raged throughout the night on Monday (April 1) and into the early hours of the following morning. For more on the incdent see our previous story: Six crews tackle ‘major fire’ at derelict Horsham house

Police said the building had recently been renovated by thew owners but had now been damaged beyond repair.

An arson investigation has been launched.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have seen suspicious behaviour in this area at this time or who has information on the fire to get in contact with us.

“Fortunately the owners of the formerly renovated property were not present at the time and no one was hurt in the fire, however there was a considerable amount of damage to the property that is now beyond repair.

“If you have any information to assist our investigation you can go online or call 101 quoting 992 of 01/04.”