Sing along with The Greatest Showman at The Capitol, Horsham

Hugh Jackman fans are invited to Horsham’s Capitol for Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman on Saturday, March 23.

The unique interactive screening will take place in the theatre.

Each performance starts with a host warming up the audience and teaching them how to interact with the film using a variety of props.

A spokesperson said: “After its chart busting success, this smash hit new film comes to Horsham complete with onscreen lyrics, a live host and an interactive fun pack so everyone can join in.

“Look out ‘cause here it comes! Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (or maybe not) as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible, with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as proud as you want.”

Producer Ben Freedman said: “It’s so much more than ‘just a film. It’s an event, an interactive experience and most definitely the most fun you can have with a top hat on.”

There will be a fancy dress competition and viewers are encouraged to wear a costume from the movie.

The Greatest Showman has a PG certificate and this event is suitable for older children.

Screenings start at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.

