Show stopped at Chichester Minerva Theatre after audience member is taken ill

A woman was treated by paramedics and an off duty doctor after being 'taken ill in her seat' during a Minerva Theatre performance on Saturday night.

According to a spokeswoman for Chichester Festival Theatre, based in Oaklands Park, the incident resulted in a 'short show stop for about eight minutes' at 8.30pm.

Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

She added: "She was seen to by paramedics and an off duty GP in the audience.

"She was transferred out of the auditorium in a wheelchair and was checked over by paramedics.

"An ambulance was there but she did not go to hospital and went home with her family."

A member of the audience told the Observer that the incident happened during a performance of 'The Unreturning' and the row had to be cleared, whilst paramedics were called.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it attended 'following a call made at approximately 8.40pm reporting a person was in need of medical attention'.

A spokesman added: "The patient was discharged from our care at the scene and didn’t receive onward hospital treatment."

This latest incident comes after a Chichester Festival Theatre show was stopped on the same day last week after an audience member collapsed. Read more here.



See also: Elderly woman injured after collision in Bracklesham



Diesel spillage sees road closed in Bury