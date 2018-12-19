Shoreham Sea Scout helps Santa and earns praise for her enthusiasm

Sea Scout Sydney Colburn has really impressed Adur East Lions with her preparations for a trip of a lifetime.

Sydney is one of six Scouts from the Adur district to be selected to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Sydney Colburn with Santa and his sleigh, out collecting with Adur East Lions Club

The Lions club has been pleased to support her since she wrote to tell them about her trip with Adur Valley Scouts Erin Whitmore, Ben Gardner, Alex Harvey, Abbie Wade and Logan Wilks.

In return, Sydney and her family have been out supporting the club’s annual Christmas street collections around Southwick with Santa and his sleigh.

Susan Saunders, publicity and membership officer for Adur East Lions, said: “Trawl through social media posts and the tabloids and you will more than likely find a negative story about young people.

“Adur East Lions, however, have met a young woman who has impressed them with her enthusiasm and commitment.

“We contacted her and agreed to donate £500 but asked whether Sydney might be able to help out with the Lions’ Christmas fundraising.

“Sydney and her family had no hesitation in offering to help and walked miles accompanying Santa’s sleigh.”

Sydney, a member of 3rd Shoreham Sea Scout Group, wrote to the Lions earlier in the year, on behalf of the Adur World Scout Jamboree contingent.

She explained: “The World Scout Jamboree is a gathering of Scouts from all over the world for an exciting programme of global development, peace, cultural understanding, adventure, fun and friendship.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime and will provide us with skills that will help us throughout our lives and an adventure that is beyond any of our wildest dreams.”

Sydney told the Lions the cost to take part was £3,495 and detailed how they had tried to raise the funds.

She said: “We have already hosted stand-up bingo at Shoreham Academy and we have planned, organised and hosted a beetle drive.

“We are also currently in the process of organising other fundraising events, such as selling our own personal items, hosting a duck race, hosting a car boot sale, baking and selling various cakes and other fundraising events.”

The jamboree next July will last for 12 days and the theme will be To Unlock a New World.

Southwick pupils discover teacher is Fairy Godmother

Children made lifelong members of Neighbourhood Watch after six-week course at Upper Beeding Primary School

Epic achievements of children in care in West Sussex recognised