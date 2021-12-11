Shoreham road blocked by stuck trailer
A road in Shoreham has been blocked by a stuck trailer.
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 1:32 pm
Police officers and firefighters have arrived at New Salts Farm Road to deal with the incident.
A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police said: "New Salts Farm Road, Shoreham-by-Sea is currently closed both ways due to a stuck trailer.
"Police and fire are on scene and working to unstick things."
