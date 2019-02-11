Shoreham museum’s Crown Jewels talk repeated due to sell-out success

People had to be turned away from a Shoreham talk on the Crown Jewels due to its popularity, so a repeat visit has been planned.

Marlipins Museum, in High Street, was delighted to welcome Pat Kingshott, who worked at the Tower of London for ten years, for the first talk in the winter season, held on January 11.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “We had an absolute sell-out of the talk on The Crown Jewels and had to turn people away. So, responding to growing popular demand, we are repeating it.”

Pat will return to the museum on Friday February 22, and will again guide people through the magnificent collection in her illustrated talk.

She soon learned the history of this precious collection while working for the Queen and was quickly promoted to senior warden due to her extensive knowledge on the subject.

Pat and her husband Alan, who was chief yeoman warder, retired to Lancing and they are much in demand, giving presentations about their experiences working in the Tower of London.

Alan gave 19 years of personal service to the Queen as a beefeater and became a Member of the Royal Victorian Order after being named on the 2017 New Year’s honours list.

He and Pat now enjoy pursuing their other interests, including gardening and ballroom dancing.

Doors open at midday and the talk starts at 12.30pm. Entrance is via the side door in Middle Street, Shoreham. The price is £3 for members of the Friends of Marlipins Museum and £4 for non-members.

