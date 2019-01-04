Shoreham Adur Ferry Bridge works expected to take two weeks to complete

Resurfacing work on the Adur Ferry Bridge’s opening span is due to start on Monday.

The Shoreham footbridge will remain open to the public throughout, as only one side of this section will be resurfaced at a time.

Work is due to start on Shoreham's Adur Ferry Bridge

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “A few parking spaces will be taken up by workforce welfare facilities in the nearby Beach Road car park and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Please be assured we will do all we can to minimise disruption during the works.”

Subject to factors such as poor weather, the work is expected to be completed by January 21.

The above video shows the bridge being opened in February last year, when specialist contractors serviced the bridge.

