Seven fire engine crews fighting blaze at cement works in Sussex

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a semi-derelict cement works in Sussex.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.53pm to the fire at Shoreham Cement Works, to reports that two large vans and a coach near buildings were on fire.

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene, along with two water carriers, five officers and a control unit, the fire service spokesman said.

A compressed air foam system, a hydrant and high-pressure hose reels are being used by firefighters to get the fire under control, they said.

Shoreham Cement Works is a 44-hectare site including a semi-derelict cement works, inactive chalk quarry, temporary inert recycling facility and a mix of temporary business uses. The site is located about 5km north of Shoreham and 2km south of Upper Beeding.

At 6.45pm, a fire service spokeswoman said three fire engines from East Sussex had left the scene, but that four remained at the scene to continue fighting the fire.

It is not believed to have spread to any of the nearby buildings.

Sussex Police was informed.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this stage.