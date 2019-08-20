‘Serious’ Wisborough Green crash: Police appeal

An appeal for information has gone out from police following a ‘serious’ crash in Wisborough Green yesterday in which a man suffered head and spinal injuries.

Police say the man - aged in his 20s - was driving along the B2133 road when his vehicle crashed into a tree.

He was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting after being cut free from the vehicle by firefighters.

Police say the accident happened in Newpound Road, between Wisborough Green and Loxwood, just before 4.20pm.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Halberd.”