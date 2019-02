Like many areas, the Adur district has seen many once-thriving pubs close their doors for good over the years.

Here, we take a look at just some of them, as well as others from north of the Downs in Steyning and Upper Beeding. Click here to see what happened to some of Worthing’s lost pubs.

The Burrell Arms, in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, pictured in 2007 Shoreham Herald Buy a Photo

The old Burrell Arms building is now home to a Brio restaurant Shoreham Herald Buy a Photo

The Green Jackets ' or Green Jacket, as it was when this picture was taken in 2012 ' was at the junction of Upper Shoreham Road and Eastern Avenue, Shoreham Shoreham Herald Buy a Photo

The Green Jackets is now a Tesco store ' members of the Shoreham RNLI crew helped open it, in 2012 Shoreham Herald Buy a Photo

View more