Second crematorium proposal on opposite side of A259

Proposals have been made for a new crematorium on the southern side of the A259, within a week of an application for a similar development on the opposite side of the road.

Southern Co-op, which said it has been 'reviewing the need and opportunity' for a new crematorium in the Sussex area, is inviting residents to view its proposals for Grevatt’s Lane, Climping, on Friday (January 25).

It comes after a separate planning application (Y/103/18/PL), made by Landlink Estates, seeking permission for a single chapel crematorium at 10 Acre Field, north of Grevatts Lane, near Bilsham.

Southern Co-op told the Observer it is 'aware of the other application', but has developed its own proposal for land located on the southern side of the A259 Grevatt’s Lane.

"The proposed site would include a crematorium and car parking together with a comprehensive landscaping scheme," a spokesman said.

"As with other crematoria we own, we would ensure the land retains its character and carry out additional work on site to enhance biodiversity in the area."

Southern Co-op said it has been supporting bereaved families across the south for over 75 years, including currently owning and operating two existing crematoria in Havant and Devon.

The spokesman added: "We’re committed to making a difference in our local communities.

"At present the southern area of West Sussex is served by crematoria at Chichester and Worthing which are among the busiest in the country so we’ve been looking at ways we could help to improve this. We believe the site will greatly improve the experience for local families dealing with bereavement."



As an independent, regional co-operative, it feels it can provide a 'strong and fitting offering' to the local community along with 'values and principles that support our sustainable business practices'.

"We would also have the benefit of experience as we would be both the owner and operator of the site, as is the case with our two existing crematoria," the spokesman said.



"We hope residents and stakeholders will be able to join us on Friday where we will be inviting feedback on our proposals."

The consultation will take place on Friday from 6pm to 8pm, at Climping Church Hall, Church Lane, Climping, BN17 5RB.

Southern Co-op advised that the plans will also be available to view at southernco-opcrematoriumplan.co.uk shortly after the event.

