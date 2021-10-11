Ellie, also known as Elliott, was last seen leaving home around 7.30am on Monday (October 11) but failed to turn up at school as expected, police said.

The 14-year-old is described as white, approximately 5’ 2” in height with short, light brown hair. When last seen, they were wearing a black blazer, white blouse, black trousers and was carrying a black bag.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees them or who has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 465 of 11/10.”