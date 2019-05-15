Scouts celebrate St George’s Day with parade in Bognor Regis

Scouts in the area celebrated St George’s Day with a parade to bring joy and fun to the town.

Bognor Regis District Scouts paraded through the town with a vibrant percussion of Celebration Samba followed by the Scouts, who were wearing their full uniforms and flying their flags proudly.

The age of the participating Scouts ranged from six to 18, from the younger Beavers up through Cubs to Scouts and finally Explorer Scouts all taking part.

The parade came to an end at the Hotham Park bandstand where a meeting with singing, awards and reflection took place.

The meeting involved entertainment provided by the Explorer Scouts who enacted an amusing and creative version of the George and the Dragon story.

A special version of the Spice Girl’s famous hit, ‘Scout up your life’, was delivered through an energetic dance routine that everyone joined in with.

Through the support of a powerful sound system the park rocked with sounds ranging from AC/DC’s Thunderstruck to the final ‘Shark Song’ which enthusiastically engaged the younger audience members.

Organisers of the fun event are thankful to the support of the mayor, councillors, the Rotary and Lions clubs, Bognor Regis Scouts and their volunteer leaders, parents and other passers-by who made the event so successful.

For further information on the Bognor Regis District Scouts and future events which will be taking place throughout the year visit www.bognorscouts.org.uk.