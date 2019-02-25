Scores of newly-trained Sussex bell-ringers to get a special thank-you

New bell-ringers who came forward to learn the art of camponology following a recruitment appeal last year are now to receive a formal thank-you.

More than 150 people took up bell-ringing in Sussex following the appeal issued as part of the centenary of the end of the first world war. Many took part in the special ringing on November 11 2018.

Now the Sussex County Association of Change Ringers - SCACR - is holding two events in March to thank all new ringers in Sussex and their teachers and helpers.

Said a spokesman: “So many people have devoted many hours and days to train new ringers – these people are the oft-unsung heroes, helping to keep the art of change ringing alive and thriving.”

The two events are being held on Saturday (March 2) from 10.30am-12.30 at St Peter’s in Henfield and on Saturday March 30 at All Saints in Old Heathfield.

Ringers have been invited to attend from across the county. As well as ringing on easy-going bells, there will also be an opportunity to have a go on handbells, New members who have not yet received their membership pack will be presented with their membership certificates by Rob Lane, acting master of the association.