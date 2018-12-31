Santa’s Grotto magic for Bosham home residents

A Bosham nursing home set up a special Santa’s Grotto for residents this year.

Staff, residents and friends of Kings Lodge teamed up with directors and local businesses to create the grotto, which was the brain child of the home’s activity team. It was decided that a grotto should be set up as the activity team struggled taking all residents to Christmas shops or Keydell nurseries.

Every year, some residents would miss out on meeting Santa due to their vulnerability. To overcome this issue, Kings Lodge decided to build its own grotto inside the nursing home.

They were supported in this by the local community, as donations poured in. Local shops supported the cause by donating decorations, Christmas trees and lights.

Dixon Xavier, the home manager, thanked everybody for the hard work and support Kings Lodge received in creating the grotto.

He said: “It was a huge success within the home so we decided to open the grotto to public on Saturday 22 and it was well received by the community as lot of kids and previous residents visited Santa.

“We are planning to do even better next year with the support of residents and staff.

“We managed to raise well over £500 from the grotto and of which half will be used for resident fund and the other half will be donated to Alzheimer’s society.”

Kings Lodge provides care to those aged over the age of 65 for long and short term stays who may require nursing care.