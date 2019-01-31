Rustington charity shop re-opens with half-price sale

The charity shop at St Bridget’s, the Leonard Cheshire home in Rustington, is booming.

Funds raised are at their highest level for quite some time as customers delight in exploring this treasure trove.

The charity shop is in the grounds of St Bridget's in Rustington. Photo by Derek Martin DM15221794a

Carolyn Richards, volunteer co-ordinator, said: “The funds raised by the shop so far this financial year are over £3,600, the highest total for many years, so a special thank you to all our customers.

“St Bridget’s relies on the voluntary income from donations, fundraising and legacies to support disabled people over and above the standard care provided by the government.

“This income is needed to support disabled people to live with choice and independence.”

The charity shop re-opens on Monday, after its winter break, with a 50 per cent reduction on many items.

Standard opening times remain 10am to midday, Monday to Saturday.

St Bridget’s is in Ilex Way, on the no.9 bus route and close to the 700 Coastliner bus route.

Carolyn added: “We look forward to greeting new customers and welcoming back those that have already found this treasure trove.”

