Roadworks to be lifted at major Sussex scheme over Christmas period

Several kilometres of road, closed for works over the past month, is set to be reopened over the festive period.

South East Water has announced it will be lifting roadworks for just under two weeks at its scheme along Twineham Lane, in Twineham.

The water provider is currently carrying works to replace 2.4km of old water main between the junction of Henfield Road and Twineham Place Farm.

The road has been closed since November 7 with diversion routes in place in the area.

South East Water said the road will be reopen to traffic from Friday (December 21) until Wednesday January 2.

Chris Love, delivery manager at South East Water, said: “We want to ensure that we do everything we can to make journeys easier at this time year.

“Working together with the Highways authority, we’ll ensure traffic management at our sites are lifted over the festive period.

“We’ll be returning in the new year to continue our projects so that we can continue to bring you top-quality drinking water.”

Works started on the mains replacement last month and was expected to take up to 21 weeks.

Last week South East Water said the scheme was ‘progressing well’ with a total of 1.2km of new pipe laid.

Chris added: “I would like to say a big thank you to motorists and local communities for their continued patience during our roadworks over the last year.

“While I know these can be frustrating at times, I can assure you that you will reap the benefits for years to come.

“Lastly, on behalf of South East Water, I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”