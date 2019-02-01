Road closures for Chichester Priory 10k

Road closures are planned for the Chichester Priory 10k 2019 on Sunday February 3, from 8am to 11am.

The running event, now in its 28th year, starts at the Goodwood motor circuit and takes runners south along Claypit Lane, up Madgwick Lane, then east along Stane Street to Strettington, across to New Road and westwards back to the circuit.

READ MORE: Chichester Priory 10k preview: Course records under threat

Road closures are as follows:

Claypit Lane will be closed northbound between the Rolls-Royce roundabout and Stane Street.

Madgwick Lane/Claypit Lane will be closed between Chichester Park Hotel roundabout and New Road roundabout.

New Road will be closed westbound between A285 and New Road roundabout.

Stane Street will be closed between the Chichester Park Hotel roundabout and the A285.

Strettington Lane will be closed between Stane Street and New Road.

A 30mph limit will be introduced on New Road eastbound between New Road roundabout and Strettington Lane.

For event queries call Geoff Hardstaff at Chichester Priory Rotary Club on 01243 773485. For county highways call 01243 642105.