Riot of colour for Ferring Horticultural Society’s summer flower show

Ferring Horticultural Society members produced a riot of colour for their summer flower show on Saturday, despite the recent dry spell. Judge Paul Dalby awarded John Peters best in show for his beautiful deep red roses.

Vivien Clarke took the Gladys Butler Cup for some lovely flower arrangements, combining colour with simplicity, while Tricia Baldwin won the Butler Cup for the wonderful variety in her mixed garden flowers and the Adpar-Jones Cup for a single rose. Both the Garden Flowers Cup and the Fruit Cup were awarded to Gary Hicks, other cup winners being Jim Gray, Roger Wilde and Gwyneth Klemenz. Marian Patterson took the Williamson Cup for her homemade lemon drizzle cake and the Redman Cup went to Diane Dumbleton as overall winner in cookery.

Gwyneth Klemenz with her hanging basket.

Gloria Aylett with her lace capped hydrangea.

Jim Gray, chairman, with her hydrangea arborescens.

Ferring Horticultural Society member Lyn Joy.

