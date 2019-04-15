Primrose Buckley won the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit, Carol Longman won the Molly Secretan Cup for best miniature daffodil, Amanda O’Shea won the Kenyon Cup for most points in the flower classes and Tulip Cup for best tulip exhibit, and Diana Buckley won the Spring Bowl for most points in cookery. Other first prize winners were Peter Algar, Wendy Baker, Sue Baldock, Celia Buckley, Colin Crane, Sarah Hill, Jane Lines, Iris Maisey, Gail Parsons, Beryl Patterson, Jo Skinner, Ann Smith, David Stubbings and Pam Walton.
Riot of colour at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual spring show
Beautiful blooms, vegetables and bakes were on display at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual spring show on Saturday, as villagers showed their gardening and baking achievements, filling the Conservative Hall with colour.
View more