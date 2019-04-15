Riot of colour at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual spring show

Beautiful blooms, vegetables and bakes were on display at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual spring show on Saturday, as villagers showed their gardening and baking achievements, filling the Conservative Hall with colour.

Primrose Buckley won the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit, Carol Longman won the Molly Secretan Cup for best miniature daffodil, Amanda O’Shea won the Kenyon Cup for most points in the flower classes and Tulip Cup for best tulip exhibit, and Diana Buckley won the Spring Bowl for most points in cookery. Other first prize winners were Peter Algar, Wendy Baker, Sue Baldock, Celia Buckley, Colin Crane, Sarah Hill, Jane Lines, Iris Maisey, Gail Parsons, Beryl Patterson, Jo Skinner, Ann Smith, David Stubbings and Pam Walton.

James Algar setting up his exhibits. Photo by Derek Martin DM1941048a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Secretary Jennifer Wallace. Photo by Derek Martin DM1941026a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

David Stubbings and his leeks. Photo by Derek Martin DM1940978a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Diana Buckley, who won the Spring Bowl for most points in cookery. Photo by Derek Martin DM1940982a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more