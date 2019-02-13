Removal trucks 'move parked cars' as Chichester Railway Station works begin

Southern Rail has pledged to ensure warning signs are more 'prominently advertised' after pick-up trucks 'moved parked cars' at Chichester Railway Station this week.

A sign in the centre of north side car park (pictured) has informed visitors that there must be no parking between 7pm and 5am from February 11 until February 18, and that 'contravening vehicles will be removed'.

A removal truck pictured at Chichester Railway Station clearing the north car park to allow for resurfacing works to start

According to a reader, workmen turned up on Monday and Tuesday evening 'to clear the car park', using removal trucks to move people's cars around the car park and 'even to the other side of the station'.

The reader added that 'several passengers' have been turning up late at night 'thinking their cars have been stolen'.

When approached for comment, Southern Rail said it will ensure signs are more 'prominently advertised'.

A spokesman added: "We're improving the station car parks at Chichester for our passengers with a programme of work that includes resurfacing.

Sign outside Chichester Railway Station

"Our contractors have confirmed that they did distribute leaflets as well as having the signs saying that the car park would have to be closed and that vehicles would be moved if they were left behind.

"However, in the light of this feedback and the concern expressed by passengers, we will ensure this is still more prominently advertised."

Southern said the contractors have also confirmed that when lifting vehicles, they will also 'try to put vehicles back in the same spot that they were lifted from when the car park reopens'.

It comes after National Rail’s contracted parking providers, Saba UK, announced the decision in late January to remove the taxi rank from the southern side of the station to create more car parking spaces, as part of a programme covering more than 30 Southern stations. Read more here.

Jim Rendall is concerned over the proposed plans for the Chichester Railway Station taxi rank. Picture by Kate Shemilt. ks190060-3

A spokesman for Southern Rail said the opportunity was taken to reconfigure the smaller car park on the south side, and to create still more space by consolidating the two taxi ranks into one on the north side after 'high demand' from passengers for more parking, pick-up and drop-off spaces.

However, the move has angered taxi drivers, including Chichester resident Jim Rendall (see video) who said the changes are a 'recipe for disaster' and has been backed by the Chichester Labour Party.

