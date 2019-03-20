Registration for St Barnabas House’s Night to Remember is now open

Registration is now open for St Barnabas House’s celebrated midnight walk, Night to Remember.

Night to Remember 2019 is open to men, women and children aged ten and over. Now in its twelfth year, more than 11,000 people have taken to the streets of Worthing since the event began, raising more than £1.6million for the hospice.

People ready to set off for the Night to Remember 2018

Taking place on Saturday, June 29, walkers can choose from a seven, 13.1 (half marathon), or 20-mile route which will depart from Worthing Leisure Centre at 10.30pm.

People take part in Night to Remember for all sorts of reasons. Whether it’s for fun or for fitness, as a challenge or in memory of a loved one, some of the walkers have shared why they have chosen to support St Barnabas House.

Millie Pinnell, 11, lives in Lancing and will be walking seven miles in Night to Remember 2019 to raise money for St Barnabas who cared for her grandad Brucey.

Millie said: “I am doing the midnight walk because my grandad Brucey loved walking and I hope that he will enjoy the walk with me. My Grandad always used to tease me and pretend to buy me a football shirt.

Millie and her Grandad

“However, if I raise more than £100 I will wear a Brighton and Hove Albion football shirt during the walk.”

Barnham resident, Emma Arundale, 34, is gearing up to walk 20 miles in Night to Remember 2019 with a group of ladies from Arundel Slimming World.

Emma said: “I have never done a walk like this before. Not only will it be a massive personal achievement once I have completed it, but at the same time I am raising funds for a very good cause. Now it is time for me to dust off my trainers and start my training.”

In 2018, Janet Smith, 66, from East Preston and Dee Heppenstall, 68, from Ford walked seven miles in memory of their friend Gill Pearson from Worthing who was cared for by St Barnabas.

Janet Smithand Dee Heppenstall

Janet and Dee said: “The atmosphere at Night to Remember is just incredible. We could not believe the age ranges as well. 2018 was the first time we took part and we will certainly be registering to walk again this year.”

Ben Wolstenhulme, 36, lives in Thanet, Kent and completed the 13.1 mile route in 2018 to show thanks for all the care and dedication St Barnabas showed to his partner’s grandfather in the end stages of his life.

Ben said: “St Barnabas gave Tony a dignified ending to a well lived life and has given us all an improved perception of the excellent standards of care hospices as a whole can provide. It was an honour to raise some much-needed funds for such a deserving organisation.”

St Barnabas House Patron and former radio DJ, Ambrose Harcourt, raised an incredible £960 for the hospice when he took part in Night to Remember 2018.

Ambrose said: “I personally have had a couple of friends of mine pass away at St Barnabas so I wanted to walk in their memory.

“I think local people should do everything they can to support the hospice, because if we didn’t have it we would miss it.”

Julie Homewood, 46, lives in Hampshire and was the first walker to complete the 20-mile route in 2018 with a time of four hours and 40 minutes.

Julie said: “There’s so much talk between people. Everyone says hi as you pass and you have a good laugh as well. Everyone has the same goal and that is what makes it so special.”

Since 2015, Night to Remember has raised vital funds for the Hospice at Home night sitting service provided by St Barnabas House.

While supporters walk through the night, the hospice at home team will be providing care during the night-time hours, often the most difficult time for patients and their families.

In 2017 and 2018, the Hospice at Home Team provided 326 night sit visits and delivered a total of 3,108 hours of care as a result of those visits.

You can register at www.stbh.org.uk/nighttoremember or by calling the St Barnabas House events team on 01903 706354.