Alma, Jess, Lily and Annabelle, from Upper Beeding Primary School, organised a Dance-A-Thon during their lunch hour on Red Nose Day with more than 40 children taking part, even eating their sandwiches while dancing. So far, the Dance-A-Thon has raised nearly �500 for Comic Relief. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ubdance-a-thon

Red Nose Day 2019: Pictures of your fundraising efforts for Comic Relief from across Sussex

Red Nose Day 2019 is upon us and everyone is busy dressing up, holding cake sales or being sponsored to do a challenge to raise money for Comic Relief.

Take a look through our gallery of pictures and if you’re holding an event don’t forget to let us know and send in some pictures!

Connor and Anya with their Red Noses
London Meed Primary School raised more than �600 for Comic Relief by wearing something red for Red Nose Day for a donation, and also sold Red Noses.
Ruby-Mae Latter dressed up for Comic Relief
