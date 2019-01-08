Rail disruption in Crawley area due to points failures

Rail passengers are facing delays at the moment due to multiple points failures in the Gatwick and Three Bridges area.

Southern says that the points failure has resulted in some lines being blocked.

Travel news

Consequently, journeys between these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

Southern anticipates that disruption will continue until 3.30pm.

To help passengers on their journey, Southern adds that tickets will also be valid on the following services:

METROBUS between Redhill and Horsham

Mutual Thameslink and Southern

