Rail delays after vehicle hits barrier at Billingshurst level crossing

Delays are being reported on the railway lines after a vehicle hit a barrier at a level crossing.

Southern Rail said a vehicle collided with a barrier at the Billingshurst level crossing just before 1pm this afternoon (March 25).

Trains were being forced to run at a reduced speed whilst engineers worked to fix the barriers. Police were also at the scene.

Southern said services running towards Portsmouth and Southampton were being reduced and affecting stops at Christ’s Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel.

All lines have now re-opened but delays are still being reported.