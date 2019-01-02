Pupil using 60,000 Lego bricks to build Christ’s Hospital replica receives cash boost

A pupil from Christ’s Hospital who is attempting to build a large model of his school using an estimated 60,000 Lego bricks has received a cash boost to help with his project.

After 14-year-old Levi Reid appealed to the community to donate Lego bricks to help him complete the replica 19th century building, D.W Nye based in Kingsfold offered its support.

Rex Nye, managing director at the builders’ merchant, said: “I’m a huge fan of Lego, and of course construction.

“When I saw Levi’s quest to recreate what I consider such a beautiful building and one of our local landmarks, I couldn’t help but immediately think it would be great if our company could assist with funds.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the end result of all Levi’s hard work.”

The year ten pupil has been interested in Lego and making things all his life and unsurprisingly, his favourite subject at school is design and technology and he aspires to becoming a rocket engineer when he grows up.

He has already created the school crest as well as Lego figures dressed in the distinctive Christ’s Hospital school uniform.

Levi hopes to have his ambitious project completed during 2020.

Christ’s Hospital and Levi have thanked Mr Nye for his kind support and offered him an invitation to the unveiling.