Pulborough woman tackles Great Wall of China trek to raise hundreds for charity

A partner at a Horsham law firm has trekked the Great Wall of China for charity.

Parisa Costigan, an executive partner and head of the Coole Bevis LLP personal injury and clinical negligence department, who have an office in the Carfax, completed the Great Wall of China trek in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Parisa, from Pulborough, tackled brutal climbs, scaling thousands of steps on the winding path along the Yan Mountains, either side of the Gubeikou Gateway, raising more than £1,300 in the process.

Parisa said: “I found the experience invaluable.

“It really shows what you are capable of achieving and in terms of fundraising, everyone has donated generously in aid of my walk for Cancer Research UK – their charity entirely relies on funds from the public.

“I hope to continue to raise money for this cause in future, having lost a loved one to cancer.”

The trip involved trekking for seven to ten hours a day for five days, covering various sections of the great wall including Badaling, Juyong, Xishuiyu, Mutianyu and Gubeikou.

Parisa described the trip as ‘life changing’ and said the trek was a physical and mental challenge.

She found everyone on the trip discovered something new about themselves, every day they coped with and overcame adversity in their new surroundings.

The difficult terrain was a challenge for all fitness levels, so working as part of a team and supporting each other was essential.

Parisa took part in the trek with Action Challenge who organise similar trips to other parts of the world as well as events in the UK.

There was even an opportunity to fix sections of the wall along the way.

Parisa was in the top five per cent for funds raised in October 2018.

This years’ Great Wall of China Trek departs on October 19 and returns on October 27.

For more see www.cancerresearchuk.org