Pulborough group’s Christmas collection raises thousands for charity

A Pulborough community group has raised nearly £3,000 for charity over the Christmas period.

Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary Club members were out in force and collected £2,930 which will go to charitable causes supported by the rotary club.

One Saturday shoppers were entertained when the Ladies That Boogie joined the collectors in Storrington!

President Penny Barnes said: “In the current economic climate when everyone is looking to cut down on expenditure, charities need the support of local people more than ever.

“Through the generosity of the Storrington/Pulborough communities this Christmas, we can continue to support charitable need wherever and whenever it arises.

“Thank you to everyone who gave so generously.”