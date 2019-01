A two-vehicle crash near a petrol station in Pulborough is causing further delays on the A29 this evening (January 9).

London Road is partially blocked in both directions following a collision near the Texaco Petrol Station.

Police are on scene and are helping to direct traffic.

Delays are still being reported further along the road following a separate two-vehicle crash on Stane Street in Adversane earlier this afternoon. More here: A29 blocked following two-vehicle crash