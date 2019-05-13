Yapton ‘concrete crushing’ plant plans resubmitted

Plans for a ‘concrete crushing’ plant in Yapton have been resubmitted.

TJ Waste and Recycling, which specialises in waste management and bulk haulage, already operates a materials recycling facility (MRF) at Northwood Farm off Burndell Road.

The company was seeking permission for a new inert waste recycling facility on land next to the existing MRF and submitted an application to West Sussex County Council.

Objectors have described the proposals, which were withdrawn back in March.

However the company has now submitted a fresh application for the facility to the county council.

The application area now includes the existing operation facility as well as the extension area.

This is ‘to create one planning unit with shared infrastructure and controls’.

The existing infrastructure such as the site office and weighbridge would be used to support the new development.

The application also provides a revised landscaping scheme and changes to the internal space within the existing MRF.

The development would include a realigned access to the agricultural unit.

However these changes are not likely to overcome residents’ objections to the first application.

They raised concerns about an increase in traffic, dust and noise pollution as well as the site’s proximity to residential properties.

One resident wrote: “Currently Yapton is a rural residential village which will be transformed into an industrial site.”

Another added: “Yapton is a village, not an industrial town. We need to preserve open spaces and village life, not destroy it.”

In its application TJ explains how it had to close its existing inert waste recycling facility at Portfield Quarry in Chichester as this site is being redeveloped.

As a result the company has been searching for an alternative premises.

The new building would recycle construction, demolition and excavation waste includes soils, hardcore and concrete.

The waste is delivered either from construction sites directly of from the adjoining MRF.

To comment visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/planning using code WSCC/037/19.