Worthing shop looking to reopen three years after suffering ‘extensive fire damage’
A Worthing shop is set to reopen after it suffered ‘extensive fire damage’ several years ago.
Thomas Food & Wine, Rectory Road, closed following a large fire in 2018.
Ten flats, residents and five stores were affected by the roof fire which was attended by ten fire engines.
The store was also burgled following the incident.
Now the shop is set to reopen and it is currently seeking permission for a premises and alcohol licence.
If approved by Worthing Borough Council, the convenience store would be able to sell alcohol between 7 am and 11 pm, seven days a week.
The store would also be open during the same hours.
A decision is due in late December and members of the public can have their say on the licence until December 3.