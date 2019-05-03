Worthing Borough Council election results: live updates

Worthing Borough Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

A total of 11 of 37 seats at Worthing are up for election this year, with the Tories defending all of them.

So far Labour has taken three seats, the Lib Dems one, with four Tory holds so far.

BROADWATER LABOUR GAIN: Labour has already gained the first seat from the Tories in Broadwater, with Dawn Smith elected with 962 votes compared to Conservative incumbent Nigel Morgan’s 671, Richard Battson for the Greens with 266 and John Apsey for the Lib Dems with 242.

HEENE LABOUR GAIN: Labour has taken Heene as well, with Helen Silman elected with 866 votes. Conservative Gavin Poole had 758, Green Joseph Pearce 277, Lib Dem Christine Allen 163 and independent Joshy High 147

OFFINGTON TORY HOLD: Conservative leader Daniel Humphreys has been re-elected in Offington with 1,260 votes, compared to 474 for Lib Dem Emma Norton, Labour’s Jon Roser had 342 and UKIP’s John Strange had 291.

TARRING LIB DEM GAIN: The Lib Dems have taken Tarring, with Martin McCabe elected with 932 votes. Rosey Whorlow for Labour had 492 votes, Conservative Richard Nowak had 381, UKIP’s Toby Brothers 236, and Green’s Dominic Rhoden 164.

MARINE TORY HOLD: Tim Willis elected for Conservatives with 1,140 votes, Labour’s Samuel Baeza 907, Green Karen North 267, UKIP’s Sue Jelliss 234 and Lib Dem Antony Brown 232.

SELDEN LABOUR GAIN: Carl Walker 1,098, Conservative Alex Harman 696, Madeleine Weaver 287, Yvonne Leonard Lib Dem 204.

CASTLE TORY HOLD: Conservative Lionel Harman 693 votes, Sam Theodoridi Labour 369, Matt Hoyland Lib Dem 362, Stuart Field UKIP 311 and Julian Warrick Green 225.

GORING TORY HOLD: Conservatives Roy Barraclough 1,295 votes, Richard Bater UKIP 368, Labour’s Stephanie Powell 347, David Aherne Green 333 and Cyril Cannings Lib Dems 296.

Voters have had their say in every ward apart from Durrington and Northbrook.

Counting is taking place at the Assembly Hall.

For more results refresh this page.