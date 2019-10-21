Worthing beach huts refused as they obstruct views of the sea

Plans for new beach huts in Worthing have attracted strong opinions with several councillors arguing they obstruct views of the seafront.

With more than 600 people on the waiting list Worthing Borough Council has identified a number of what it believes are suitable locations.

Four applications for four separate locations across the seafront were discussed by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee last Wednesday (October 16).

Plans for eight beach huts between Esplanade Court and Clarence Court, as well as three south of Seaview Road were both refused.

Meanwhile applications for four off West Parade near Heene Road and another four near the roundabout at the bottom of King George V Avenue were both approved.

Speaking against the application for the first eight, Susan Belton, chairman of the Worthing Society, felt it was an ‘unsuitable location for beach huts’ and raised concerns about their impact on the ‘broad open views’ and the safety of people using the nearby cycle lane.

Carl Walker (Lab, Selden) argued huts obstruct views to the beach and highlighted how this area is used as a meeting point for a wide-range of groups.

He suggested the application perpetuated the ‘well-trodden myth that beach huts enhance Worthing as a seaside town.”

Martin McCabe (LDem, Tarring) agreed, saying: “I think this is the wrong location for them and health and safety is a valid concern as well.

“It will change the relationship the public have with that open space.”

The council originally proposed 32 new beach huts at this site, but withdrew the plans and resubmitted an application for two groups of four. However these proposals still prompted objections from nearby residents.

Meanwhile Jim Deen (Lab, Central), having travelled the length of the South Coast, suggested that Worthing was ‘extremely unusual’ in having its beach huts south of the promenade instead of on the northern side.

He said: “By and large that’s the pattern because people walking the promenade like to see the sea.”

Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) added: “I’m here because of the sea. I like to see it. I do not want to walk through tunnels of hedges and beach huts where I can’t see the sea.”

Karen Harman (Con, Castle) added: “I think it’s an outdated idea. Who benefits from it? One individual. I think they are wrong and I think they need to be reconsidered in general.”

Many of the same arguments were raised in relation to the second application south of Seaview Road for three between a seafront shelter and on the end of an existing run of beach huts.

In this case councillors felt the gap was worth preserving and refused the application.

These points were less strong on the final two applications as both would add to existing runs of beach huts. These were both approved.