Works to introduce new mini roundabout in Felpham completed

Works to introduce a new mini roundabout in Felpham have been completed.

West Sussex County Council said that, in January this year, local county councillor Hilary Flynn and Felpham Parish Council identified the B2259 Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction as ‘needing improvement’, to help drivers exit at the junction. Read more here

A county council spokesman said the roundabout would make it easier for traffic movements in and out of Summerley Lane, improve safety for those making a right turn out of the junction and help reduce traffic speeds. Councillor Flynn told the Observer that the suggestion was made after a parish council consultation, with junctions listed in priority order.

Commenting after the completion of the works, the spokesman said: “The project is complete.

“We will monitor operation and there will be an independent Road Safety Audit in the next few months, although currently all looks to be working well.”

When announced, the plans sparked debate, with many Observer readers asking why the works, which the county council said would cost about £140k, were not being made at ‘death trap’ Comet Corner or the Oystercatcher junction.



However, funding required to deliver junction improvement works to Comet Corner and Oystercatcher had 'not been received', according to the county council.

New mini roundabout in Felpham. Picture by Kate Shemilt

