Work to start at large Worthing site earmarked for new employment space

Remediation work to allow redevelopment of Worthing’s Decoy Farm could start this summer.

At more than seven hectares the former landfill site is seen as the most significant opportunity to deliver new employment floorspace in the town.

Worthing Borough Council’s planning framework has always highlighted Decoy Farm’s potential as an opportunity for economic growth.

However significant flooding and contamination issues need to be resolved before any development can go ahead.

The council secured funding of almost £5million from the local enterprise partnership for remediation works.

A number of surveys have already been undertaken by the council.

The remediation works are timetabled to start on site in August 2020, according to an officers’ report.

This would include cleaning and sorting on site with only a limited amount of material having to be discarded.

An update on the project is set to be given to the council’s executive on Tuesday (March 31).

Authority would be delegated to officers to award the required contracts to enable the work to be carried out.

The meeting report said: “The council has made significant progress towards the start of on-site remediation works, which will finally unlock this site for development, 40 years after lying dormant.”