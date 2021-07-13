Work begins on 50-home development in Loxwood

The plans for Pond Copse Lane, Loxwood SUS-210713-184028001

The plans for Pond Copse Lane were approved by Chichester District Council in August 2020.

Due to be completed in spring 2022, with housing provider Stonewater, the development will comprise 30 homes for affordable rent, 13 for shared ownership and seven for ‘rent to buy’.

Properties will feature energy efficient heating systems, the developer said. Flats will be fitted with infra-red heating and houses will have air source heat pumps, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 37 per cent.

There will also be landscaped communal open space, a play area and providing wildlife-friendly features such as bat boxes, martin nest boxes and swift nest cups.

Stonewater recently announced its very first competition for established and emerging artists, the George Blunden Public Art Prize, and has confirmed that Pond Copse Lane will be one of the five schemes, the winning artist will be commissioned to produce public artwork for families to enjoy.

Matthew Crucefix, director of development (South & West) at Stonewater, said: “We are delighted to be starting work on this development with Thakeham, to deliver desperately needed affordable homes for local people in the small rural village of Loxwood whilst also giving an artist the chance to have their work installed at the scheme.